SPD Seeking Alleged Car Thief

Salina Police are looking for a known suspect who allegedly stole a friend’s car.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, a 54-year-old male victim contacted authorities after discovering his 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe was gone.

The man told police the friend had stayed at his home on Saturday night and did not have permission to take the vehicle. When the owner got up on Sunday, the friend and car were both gone. The victim called the suspect and told the person to return the vehicle.

The Hyundai is green in color, valued at $5,000 and has Kansas tag: 235 PPC.