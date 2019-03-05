SPD: Scam Warning

Salina Police are warning citizens once again about potential scams as detectives work with three more victims who have fallen prey to fraud. Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that a 68-year-old female was seeking a loan for $10,000 and responded to an email offer from a company working under the name Quick Cash Loans. Police say the “company” agreed to work with her and sent her a U.S. Treasury check to deposit in her account. Quick Cash Loans then asked her to purchase about $850 in Google Plus cards to help pay for processing and loan fees. The woman contacted authorities after her bank said the Treasury check was fraudulent.

A Salina man is out over $500 after sending silk bags made for storing cosmetics to New York. Police say the 37-year-old sold 20 of the bags to a person on the east coast through EBay and PayPal. The scammer said they did not get the full order of bags, claiming only two were delivered and sent back the box. The Salina man did not receive the $259 in payment for the silk bags, and lost most of the product in the scheme.

A 24-year-old Salina man found out his Social Security number had been compromised and used for a Verizon account. Police say the man had recently bought a home and had no red flags, but is still waiting to get phone service because the wireless company already has an account attached to his Social Security number. Detective Sergeant David Villanueva says it is a good reminder for everyone to take advantage of several national companies who will provide free credit reports once a year.