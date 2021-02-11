SPD Looking For Suspect In Disorderly Conduct Case

Multiple victims delivering food are stalked by a pickup truck for hours, before leading the truck to the Salina Police Department parking lot. Police are now looking for the driver of the truck.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the suspicious activity occurred between midnight and 2 a.m. Thursday.

An unknown amount of victims were delivering food for Door Dash at the Reserves, 2515 S. Ohio St., at midnight Thursday. They noticed a black 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup driving around in the lot.

The delivery persons left, but continued to periodically see the same GMC truck while on their route.

The victims stopped at a gas station around 2 a.m. to fuel up their vehicle when they again observed the same black truck as the left eastbound on Crawford St. The truck then began to follow them, before eventually pulling up alongside the victims and motioned for them to turn south on to Sheridan.

Instead, the driver turned north, called SPD and asked that officers wait on their arrival at the police station.

The truck followed them in to the front parking lot of the police station where officers were waiting. Police attempted to stop the truck, however, it fled northbound away from the station. No pursuit was initiated.

Through investigation, SPD has developed a suspect.