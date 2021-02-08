SPD Enacts Operation Slick Streets

The Salina Police Department has enacted the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan on Monday morning.

The “Emergency Accident Reporting Plan” has been implemented due to severe weather and/or hazardous driving conditions as the number of motor vehicle accidents exceeds the Department’s ability to respond in a timely manner.

Eligible accidents: Any non-hit and run, non-personal injury motor vehicle accident that does not require towing, and does not involve alcohol or drugs. Driver requirements: Exchange personal information with the other driver(s) involved or property owner.

Complete an Emergency Accident Reporting Plan accident report form as completely as possible and mail or deliver the completed report to the Salina Police Department within 48 hours.

Emergency Accident Reporting Plan forms are available at the Salina Police Department, they are also on-line at www.pd.salina.org

KSAL will be notified by SPD when the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan has ended.