SPD: Death of KWU Professor Not a Criminal Matter

The Salina Police Department has released a few more details regarding the death of a Kansas Wesleyan University professor on Thursday.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, Dr. Eileen St. John died of a gunshot wound in her office in Pioneer Hall.

Police say around 7:48am a KWU faculty member found her and contacted authorities.

Officers located Dr. Eileen St. John deceased in her office. The investigation has determined this was not a criminal matter and the investigation is closed.

Dr. St. John had been the head of the teacher education department at KWU since 2020.

Classes are cancelled Friday, and all activities -to include Athletics – that are scheduled through Sunday will be postponed. In addition, Pioneer Hall is locked down.

Chaplains are available for any of the KWU family.