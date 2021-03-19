SPD Continue To Seek Homicide Suspect

Salina law enforcement continue to search for a suspect believed to have shot and killed a woman last month.
Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that authorities are still seeking the whereabouts of Nelson Gerrod Hull III, 35, Salina. He has a warrant issued for first degree murder.
This case stems from 36-year-old Courtney Ann Hoffman, Salina, being found dead from a gun shot wound, inside of a vehicle, in north Salina on Feb. 23. Investigators believe that Hull is the person responsible for the death.
Hull is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall, 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and having a tattoo on the right side of his neck: “Mi Familia.”
Law enforcement is actively seeking the whereabouts of Hull and he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/