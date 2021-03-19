SPD Continue To Seek Homicide Suspect

Salina law enforcement continue to search for a suspect believed to have shot and killed a woman last month.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that authorities are still seeking the whereabouts of Nelson Gerrod Hull III, 35, Salina. He has a warrant issued for first degree murder.

This case stems from 36-year-old Courtney Ann Hoffman, Salina, being found dead from a gun shot wound, inside of a vehicle, in north Salina on Feb. 23. Investigators believe that Hull is the person responsible for the death.

Hull is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall, 220 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and having a tattoo on the right side of his neck: “Mi Familia.”