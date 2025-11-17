SPD Chief Building Trust with Officers, Community

Reviving morale and the culture inside a police department is not a quick fix, according to Salina Chief of Police C.J. Wise – but a slow process of building trust with officers and the community.

Chief Wise joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a range of topics at the department he’s led since early 2023 including staffing, tactics and media relations.

At the end of the day, Wise hopes the community will partner with police to report suspicious behavior – and not just look for “gotcha moments.”

Wise’s career includes more than 28 years of law enforcement experience. Before coming to Salina, he was a member of the Edmond Police Department in Edmond, Oklahoma, since 1998, and served as Major since 2016, and has also served as Captain, Sergeant, and Officer.