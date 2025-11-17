SPD: Buckle Up this Thanksgiving

The busy Thanksgiving holiday is prompting the Salina Police Department to remind everyone to buckle up.

Salina PD joins law enforcement across the state to provide education about the importance of seat belts. Drivers can expect to see increased law enforcement presence on local roads during the statewide Thanksgiving Safe Arrival campaign, which runs from Nov. 22-29.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure in your vehicle.

The right fit matters:

· The shoulder belt should lay flat across the middle of the chest and away from the neck

· The lap belt should fit across the hip, not stomach

· Never put the seat belt behind the back or under the arm

· Children should be properly restrained in car seats according to weight, age and height

For more information on seat belts go to www.nhtsa.gov/vehicle-safety/seat-belts