SPD Asking Public’s Help In Locating a Woman Believed To Be In Distress

Salina Police are asking the public’s help in locating a female believed to have been in some type of medical distress and walking in the southeastern portion of Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the woman is described as in her 20s-30s with dark hair, wearing a dark and light long sleeve top and light colored pants. She would have been wearing black socks.

SPD has checked area hospitals and shelters to no avail.

The woman was last seen at Eaglecrest Assisted Living, 1501 E. Magnolia, at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 31.

On that same date, she was also possibly in the 1600 block of Eaglecrest, 2300 block of Kate Ct., the area of Magnolia and Shalimar, as well as the 2300 block of Shalimar.

The woman was then spotted in the area of S. Ohio St., Belmont Blvd. and E. Wayne Ave. at 8:39 a.m. on Feb. 1. She was also possibly near the Labor Building, 2055 S. Ohio, on the same date.

Investigators feel that she may have proceeded either west across Ohio or east in to the neighborhood surrounding the Labor Building.

Forrester is asking citizens who live in the area described to check their personal or business surveillance systems to see if the woman is spotted.

The female is believed to be suffering medical distress.

If anyone has any information on this person, please contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210. The point of contact is Salina Investigations.