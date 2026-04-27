SPD: Alcohol Fuels Domestic Dispute

A female victim contacts police after a male acquaintance allegedly tried to choke her.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 300 block of E. Crawford on Friday morning around 8am to the report of a domestic dispute.

Police say 44-year-old Curtis Riggle became violent during a verbal argument and grabbed the 53-year-old woman by the throat and applied pressure. The victim had minor injuries.

Riggle was located about an hour later and taken into custody without incident.

He’s now facing charges that could include aggravated domestic battery.

Police say alcohol played a role in the incident.