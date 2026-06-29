Man Arrested after Choking Incident

A Salina man was ordered to the ground after he began yelling at officers who were on scene to investigate a disturbance at a gas station.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 53-year-old Phillip Ledesma was arrested on Sunday night around 10pm after allegedly assaulting a neighbor at a filling station.

Police say Ledesma approached the 47-year-old victim and asked him where an acquaintance of Ledesma’s currently was. He than grabbed the victim by the neck and choked him.

The incident took place in the parking lot at the Pilot Travel Center in the 1900 block of N. 9th.

The victim was evaluated by Salina EMS. Ledesma was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference to a charge of aggravated battery.