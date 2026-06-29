High Demand Bucket

Back in 2024, a program in Castle Rock, Colorado designed to reduce accidental fires caused by fireworks caught the eye of SFD’s Fire Prevention Officer Matt Rittel.

Now Rittel has launched the Salina Fireworks Bucket Brigade, a new community safety program for the Independence Day season.

Rittel tells KSAL News that SFD collected 800-five gallon buckets donated by local businesses to pass out to the public to help safely dispose of spent fireworks.

The program is proving so popular there are only a limited number of buckets left.

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Rittel says everyone is encouraged to place used fireworks in the bucket, fill it with water, allow the contents to soak overnight, and dispose of the material the following day. “This simple step can help prevent fires caused by improperly discarded fireworks,” he said.

The free buckets will be distributed at fireworks tents located within Salina city limits, with one bucket available per household while supplies last.