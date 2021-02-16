Sparks From Fire Place Ignite Entire House In To Flames

A man and his dogs are able to escape without harm when their home near New Cambria goes up in flames.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 5 were sent to 3192 N. Weaver Rd.–a mile north of New Cambira–for a residential fire at 10:22 p.m. Monday.

The owner of the home, 49-year-old Casey Burket, had left a fire going in his fire place while he slept. He awoke to a strange smell inside of the home when he realized that a spark from the fire had jumped on to a nearby chair, which became engulfed. He was unable to quell the blaze on his own, so he rounded up his dogs and escaped burning home unscathed.

The fire quickly spread throughout the residence and crews were unable to stop it before the home was destroyed.

Burket reports a $195,000 loss.