Salina, KS

Now: 1 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 10 ° | Lo: 1 °

Sparks From Fire Place Ignite Entire House In To Flames

Jeremy BohnFebruary 16, 2021

A man and his dogs are able to escape without harm when their home near New Cambria goes up in flames.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 5 were sent to 3192 N. Weaver Rd.–a mile north of New Cambira–for a residential fire at 10:22 p.m. Monday.

The owner of the home, 49-year-old Casey Burket, had left a fire going in his fire place while he slept. He awoke to a strange smell inside of the home when he realized that a spark from the fire had jumped on to a nearby chair, which became engulfed. He was unable to quell the blaze on his own, so he rounded up his dogs and escaped burning home unscathed.

The fire quickly spread throughout the residence and crews were unable to stop it before the home was destroyed.

Burket reports a $195,000 loss.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Car Stolen While Warming Up

A vehicle is stolen from north Salina while the owner was waiting for it to warm up. Salina Polic...

February 16, 2021 Comments

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 2/15

Sports News

February 16, 2021

Extreme Cold Alters Basketball Sche...

Sports News

February 16, 2021

Sparks From Fire Place Ignite Entir...

Kansas News

February 16, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Car Stolen While Warming ...
February 16, 2021Comments
Sparks From Fire Place Ig...
February 16, 2021Comments
Marketplace Reopens For H...
February 16, 2021Comments
$50,000 Winning Lottery T...
February 16, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices