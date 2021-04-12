Salina, KS

Sparks From Fire Pit Ignite 15 Hay Bales

Jeremy BohnApril 12, 2021

Fifteen bales of hay are lost in a rural Saline County fire that quickly became out of control due to the wind.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that Sheriff’s deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 responded to a field on fire at 3225 E. Lapsley Rd. at 1:50 p.m., Sunday.

The fire destroyed 15 hay bales along the west tree line of the property, totaling in $1,125 loss. The property’s owner is 61-year-old Connie Cox-Dorf, Assaria.

Investigation in to the fire finds that individuals had been fishing at a pond nearby and started a fire in a fire pit. However, the wind whipped embers west to a field and the fire quickly raged out of control.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

