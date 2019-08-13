Salina, KS

Sparkman recovers from early hiccup vs. Cards

Royals.comAugust 13, 2019

KANSAS CITY — There’s one pattern that held true for Royals right-hander Glenn Sparkman on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Sparkman really loves to pitch at home, proving it again by giving up just one earned run through six innings in the Royals’ 2-0 loss to the Cardinals.

Sparkman came into the game 3-3 with a 3.00 ERA in 11 outings (six starts) at Kauffman Stadium this season — he lowered that to 2.84. On the road, he is 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA in 11 outings.

The Cardinals nicked Sparkman for an unearned run in the first on an error by third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert, a balk, a groundout, and a sacrifice fly by Paul Goldschmidt.

Sparkman gave up another run in the third on a double, an infield hit and a single by Tommy Edman.

The Royals’ offense did little against Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty, who threw seven scoreless innings. Singles by Nicky Lopez and Whit Merrifield got the Royals two on with none out in the sixth. But Alex Gordon tapped into a double play and Hunter Dozier struck out.

