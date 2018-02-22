Salina, KS

Spare Key for Stolen Car Missing

KSAL StaffFebruary 22, 2018

Salina Police are looking for a stolen car and may have a suspect in mind.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 34-year-old Samantha McMahon of Manhattan contacted authorities after her 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix was stolen from in front of her mother’s home in the 2300 block of Wesley Street in Salina.

McMahon told police she had loaned out an SUV to an acquaintance – her SUV keys also had a spare key to her Pontiac.

When the friend was slow to return her SUV she called her mom to ask about the Pontiac and learned it was gone too.

Police say the Grand Prix is silver in color, has Kansas tag: 913 LDB and is valued at $2,000.

