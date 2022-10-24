Southwestern knocks off Coyotes 6-1

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer dropped a 6-1 decision to the Southwestern Moundbuilders on Saturday at JRI Stadium.

Southwestern scored three goals in the first half, all three goals coming within seven minutes, in the 16th, 19th and 25th minutes.

The Builders then added three more in the 63rd, 66th, and 75th minutes to take a 6-0 lead.

The Coyotes got on the board in the 82nd minute when Israel Good (SO/Beaumont, Calif.) scored off a rebound of an initial shot by Kevin Benitez (SR/Garden City, Kan.) that hit the cross bar in the 82nd minute.

Steven Moya (SR/Whittier, Calif.) led the Coyotes with four shots, while Good had three.

KWU is at McPherson on Wednesday, and hosts Oklahoma Wesleyan next Saturday at JRI Stadium.