Salina, KS

Now: 81 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 87 ° | Lo: 56 °

South’s Sydney Anderes reaches 1000 career digs

Jackson SchneiderSeptember 12, 2022

Over the weekend, Salina South Senior Libero Sydney Anderes surpassed 1,000 career digs while the Cougars were competing in a tournament at Southeast of Saline.

Per South Volleyball Head Coach Micala Anderson, Anderes has been an integral part of the South High Volleyball team all of her high school career, especially over the last three seasons.

For the 22-23 season, she has 103 receptions, 101 digs & 8 Aces, and was voted captain this season by her teammates & is great leader to have on the floor.

The Cougar Volleyball team will be back in action on Tuesday in a triangular at Derby High School

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State’s Brooks Garners Big 12 S...

MANHATTAN, Kansas – For the second time in his career, Kansas State senior Phillip Brooks has ...

September 12, 2022 Comments

Arson Damages a Flat Trailer

Kansas News

September 12, 2022

South’s Sydney Anderes reache...

Sports News

September 12, 2022

Kansas to Host Duke at 11 a.m. on S...

Sports News

September 12, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Arson Damages a Flat Trai...
September 12, 2022Comments
3K in Tools Stolen from G...
September 12, 2022Comments
Fiery Truck Crash
September 12, 2022Comments
Residency Focuses on Home...
September 11, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra