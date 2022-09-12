South’s Sydney Anderes reaches 1000 career digs

Over the weekend, Salina South Senior Libero Sydney Anderes surpassed 1,000 career digs while the Cougars were competing in a tournament at Southeast of Saline.

Per South Volleyball Head Coach Micala Anderson, Anderes has been an integral part of the South High Volleyball team all of her high school career, especially over the last three seasons.

For the 22-23 season, she has 103 receptions, 101 digs & 8 Aces, and was voted captain this season by her teammates & is great leader to have on the floor.

The Cougar Volleyball team will be back in action on Tuesday in a triangular at Derby High School