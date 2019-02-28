South’s Season Ends at Goddard

The Goddard Lady Lions basketball team started 6-6 from 3-point range in the first 10 minutes of Wednesday night’s game to blitz past the No. 15 seed Salina South Cougars, 50-25.

The No. 2 seed in 5A west looked focused from the start as Goddard would never trail in the game.

Salina South fought hard all night, but was a step too slow against the 18-win team. Goddard led 20-5 at the end of the first quarter, 32-9 at halftime and 46-18 on their way to the dominating win.

Goddard (19-2) advances to the sub-state championship game on Friday night with Hays. The winner of that game packs their bags for the 5A State Tournament in Emporia. Kade Hackerott led the Goddard offensive attack scoring 15 points with three 3’s. Tori Vang also notched in double-figures scoring 14 points with three 3’s as well.

Salina South (7-15) ends their season on a sour note as the Cougars never threatened. Gretchen Cox scored a game-high 10 points for the Cougars, while Hailey Simon just missed out on double-figures with eight points.

Cox and Simon join two other seniors; Camdyn Schreiber and Jadyn Zamecnik who all played their final game in green and gold.