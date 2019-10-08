Salina, KS

South’s Norton, Frees Take Top Two Spots at AVCTL-I Meet

Pat StrathmanOctober 8, 2019

Sophomore Zoe Norton and freshman Nina Frees continue to impressive in their young careers.

The Salina South duo claimed the top two individual spots at the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I meet at Salina Municipal. Norton won her first league championship while Frees took second.

The Cougars recorded a team score of 360, one shot behind league champion Maize. The Eagles had three players in the top eight and received a season-best round from their No. 4 play.

Norton and Frees tied for low round in the 18-hole tournament, both finishing at 11-over 81. Norton won the championship in a one-hole playoff. South’s Lindsay Brown was 10th with a 96. Marissa Nutz placed 17th with a 102.

Salina Central ended up in seventh in the team standings with a 434. Harlee Long paced the Mustangs with a 102, good for 17th. Bridgit Conway recorded a 106, placing 22nd.

Central and South compete in the Class 5A regional meet next Monday at Salina Municipal.

