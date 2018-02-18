South’s Munsell Claims State Diving Title

After joining Salina South’s swimming and diving team, Keetan Munsell is a state champion.

The junior completed his first season with the Class 5-1A state championship, winning the one-meter diving competition Saturday at the Kansas State Championships.

Following five preliminary dives on Thursday, Munsell found himself at the top, earning a score of 185.50. Next up was Bishop Carroll junior Logan Carter, sitting with 181.75.

Munsell sealed the deal when he executed a reverse one somersault, summing up his total score of 409.30, 10 points better than Carter, who finished as state runner-up for the second consecutive year.

Joining Munsell as a medalist was sophomore Isaac Frost. He was also making his first state meet appearance, grabbing sixth with a score of 338.25.

South finished with 41 team points, taking 18th in the team standings.