South’s Frees, Norton Medal at State Golf

Pat StrathmanOctober 20, 2020

A year ago, the Salina South girls golf team didn’t place anyone in the top 20 at the Class 5A state tournament in Emporia.

An exceptional duo made sure that didn’t happen again.

Salina South junior Zoe Norton and sophomore Nina Frees medaled in the Class 5A state golf tournament at Salina Municipal Golf Course. Norton tied for 14th with a two-day total of 159. Frees carded a 165, tying for 16th.

Norton started the two-day event with a strong showing. Norton shot a 6-over-par 76, sitting in a tie for sixth. The final round was a bit bumpier, but Norton carded an 83.

Frees wasn’t too far behind Norton after 18 holes. Frees recorded an 81, but faltered slightly on the final day with an 84.

As for other South golfers, senior Karlee Roudybush ended up with a 196. Sophomores Payton Phillips and Emily Anderson shot a 217 and 246, respectively.

