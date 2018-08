A Kansas college student is facing child sex charges.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jordan Tuttle on Sunday evening after learning that he allegedly had sex with a runaway 15-year-old girl at his Cowley College dorm in Arkansas City. Authorities say the teen had run away from her home in Oklahoma and had been staying with Tuttle.

Tuttle faces charges including aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Source: MetroSource News