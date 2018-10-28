Southeast Wins 3A Boys Cross Country State Title

After winning the Class 3A Regional championship last week, the Southeast of Saline boys claimed the state championship at Rim Rock in Lawrence.

Southeast of Saline place four runners in the top 35, accumulating a team score of 83 points. Hugoton was second with 118 while Smoky Valley placed third.

Sophomore Luke Gleason paced the Trojans with his best finish at state, running in 17:11.7 for 12th. Freshman Dylan Sprecker ended up 18th with a time of 17:28.8. Sophomore Dominic Jackson took 28th in 17:53.7 while sophomore Andrew Hanson grabbed 32nd.

Smoky Valley’s top finisher was sophomore Ryan Heline, running in 16:56.4, good for seventh. Senior Joshua Peterson took 17th with a time of 17:25.8. Sophomore Stephen Peterson finished 48th with freshman Lukas Apel closely behind at 59th.

Class 5A

Girls

Salina Central – 11th, 256

Kadyn Cobb – 13th, 19:59.9

Core White – 54th, 21:31.2

Briana Torres – 64th, 21:52.9

Peyton Griffin – 95th, 23:33.8

Boys

Salina South senior Keetan Munsell – 13th, 16:35.1

Salina Central junior Brandon Falcon – 62nd, 17:44.4

Class 4A

Girls

Abilene’s Sydney Burton – 5th, 20:20.5

Class 3A

Girls

Minneapolis’ Caroline Giles – 4th, 19:50.6

Smoky Valley’s Ellise Peterson – 21st, 21:02.7

Class 2A

Girls

Bennington – 3rd, 127

Kya Johnson – 17th, 21:31.1

Regan Robinson – 51st, 23:44.7

Chloe Stanley – 52nd, 23:45.9

Auston Carr – 69th, 25:07.0

Sacred Heart – 8th, 177

Kate Brull – 29th, 22:19.4

Madisyn Ehrlich – 38th, 22:44.9

Evy Mendez – 48th, 23:32.8

Audrey Smith – 60th, 24:33.3

Boys

Ellsworth – 5th, 139

Noah Erichsen – 21st, 18:12.7

Logan Erichsen – 34th, 18:27.5

Josiah Bolton – 43rd, 18:48.7

Hayden Rogers – 63rd, 19:25.8

Sacred Heart’s Luis Mendez took 10th in 17:34.9

Ell-Saline’s Gavin Brady finished 18th in 18:06.4

Morgan Becker placed 25th in 18:19.4

Class 1A

Girls

Lincoln – 1st, 16

Jaycee Vath – 1st, 19:47.7

Aubry Donley – 2nd, 20:13.6

Raegen Stewart – 8th, 21:26.4

Shelbie Ford – 9th, 21:31.7