Southeast Wins 3A Boys Cross Country State Title

After winning the Class 3A Regional championship last week, the Southeast of Saline boys claimed the state championship at Rim Rock in Lawrence.
Southeast of Saline place four runners in the top 35, accumulating a team score of 83 points. Hugoton was second with 118 while Smoky Valley placed third.
Sophomore Luke Gleason paced the Trojans with his best finish at state, running in 17:11.7 for 12th. Freshman Dylan Sprecker ended up 18th with a time of 17:28.8. Sophomore Dominic Jackson took 28th in 17:53.7 while sophomore Andrew Hanson grabbed 32nd.
Smoky Valley’s top finisher was sophomore Ryan Heline, running in 16:56.4, good for seventh. Senior Joshua Peterson took 17th with a time of 17:25.8. Sophomore Stephen Peterson finished 48th with freshman Lukas Apel closely behind at 59th.
Class 5A
Girls
Salina Central – 11th, 256
Kadyn Cobb – 13th, 19:59.9
Core White – 54th, 21:31.2
Briana Torres – 64th, 21:52.9
Peyton Griffin – 95th, 23:33.8
Boys
Salina South senior Keetan Munsell – 13th, 16:35.1
Salina Central junior Brandon Falcon – 62nd, 17:44.4
Class 4A
Girls
Abilene’s Sydney Burton – 5th, 20:20.5
Class 3A
Girls
Minneapolis’ Caroline Giles – 4th, 19:50.6
Smoky Valley’s Ellise Peterson – 21st, 21:02.7
Class 2A
Girls
Bennington – 3rd, 127
Kya Johnson – 17th, 21:31.1
Regan Robinson – 51st, 23:44.7
Chloe Stanley – 52nd, 23:45.9
Auston Carr – 69th, 25:07.0
Sacred Heart – 8th, 177
Kate Brull – 29th, 22:19.4
Madisyn Ehrlich – 38th, 22:44.9
Evy Mendez – 48th, 23:32.8
Audrey Smith – 60th, 24:33.3
Boys
Ellsworth – 5th, 139
Noah Erichsen – 21st, 18:12.7
Logan Erichsen – 34th, 18:27.5
Josiah Bolton – 43rd, 18:48.7
Hayden Rogers – 63rd, 19:25.8
Sacred Heart’s Luis Mendez took 10th in 17:34.9
Ell-Saline’s Gavin Brady finished 18th in 18:06.4
Morgan Becker placed 25th in 18:19.4
Class 1A
Girls
Lincoln – 1st, 16
Jaycee Vath – 1st, 19:47.7
Aubry Donley – 2nd, 20:13.6
Raegen Stewart – 8th, 21:26.4
Shelbie Ford – 9th, 21:31.7