Southeast of Saline maintained its undefeated record on Friday night, taking down the also previously undefeated Ellsworth Bearcats, winning 46-7.

The victory earned the Trojans the 2A-District 5 title, as well as a NCAA League title.

Southeast will now host the Haven Wildcats in the first round of the playoffs, while Ellsworth will be the home team as well, hosting Garden Plain.

A team stat breakdown is below: