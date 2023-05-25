Southeast of Saline wins 1-0 to advance at State

Runs were tough to come by on Thursday night, at least they were in the thrilling 3A State Quarterfinal bout between 2-seed Southeast of Saline and 7-seed Burlington.

The Lady Trojans entered the State Tournament in Manhattan on a roll, and though it wasn’t the typical high-scoring affair SES fans have come to know, the grit of the Trojans showed through in the biggest moment.

Bryna Baird drove in the game’s only run in the bottom of the 7th inning, sending Southeast of Saline through to the semifinals where they will meet up with the 6-seed Rossville Lady Bulldogs, who blasted Columbus 19-7 on Thursday.

Lexi Jacobson did her part in the circle, shutting out Burlington and going the distance.

The Trojans will take their now 22-2 record and put it on the line versus Rossville, who will enter on a hot streak with a mark of 18-4.

The matchup will start at 11 AM on Friday from the Twin Oaks Sports Complex in Manhattan, with the winner advancing to the 3A title game, and the loser to the third place matchup.