Southeast of Saline trounces Haven, 53-12

Jackson SchneiderOctober 28, 2022

Southeast of Saline advanced to the second round of the 2A State Football Playoffs on Friday night, defeating the Haven Wildcats, 53-12. Southeast improved to 9-0 on the season and will host Chaparral next week.

A full stat breakdown is below:

 

SCORE BY QUARTER

TEAM – 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 / FINAL

Haven – 0 – 0 – 6 – 6 / 12

SE Saline – 24 – 29 – 0 – 0 / 53

 

TEAM STATS

STAT – SE Saline / Haven

Total Plays – 44 / 58

Total Yards – 419 / 220

Pass Yards – 152 / 101

Rush Yards – 267 / 119

First Downs – 14 / 11

3rd Down Conv. – Att. – 4-7 / 5-15

4th Down Conv. – Att. – 1-1 / 2-2

Penalties – 7 / 3

Penalty Yards – 55 / 15

 

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Southeast of Saline

Passing – Comp. – Att. – Yards – TD – INT

L. Gebhardt – 8 – 13 – 123 – 1 – 0

D. Kejr – 3 – 6 – 29 – 1 – 0

Rushing – Att. – Yards – TD – Fumble

N. Friesen – 9 – 141 – 4 – 0

D. Kejr – 4 – 67 – 1 – 0

L. Gebhardt – 6 – 47 – 0 – 0

G. Gebhardt – 2 – 12 – 0 – 0

M. Murray – 2 – 6 – 0 – 0

K. Douglas – 1 – 4 – 0 – 0

G. Jacobson – 1 – -10 – 0 – 0

Receiving – Att. – Yards – TD

L. Allen – 3 – 61 – 1

M. Murray – 4 – 46 – 1

J. Gebhardt – 2 – 27 – 0

E. Watkins – 1 – 13 – 0

T. Thaxton – 1 – 5 – 0

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

