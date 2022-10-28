Southeast of Saline trounces Haven, 53-12

Southeast of Saline advanced to the second round of the 2A State Football Playoffs on Friday night, defeating the Haven Wildcats, 53-12. Southeast improved to 9-0 on the season and will host Chaparral next week.
A full stat breakdown is below:
SCORE BY QUARTER
TEAM – 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 / FINAL
Haven – 0 – 0 – 6 – 6 / 12
SE Saline – 24 – 29 – 0 – 0 / 53
TEAM STATS
STAT – SE Saline / Haven
Total Plays – 44 / 58
Total Yards – 419 / 220
Pass Yards – 152 / 101
Rush Yards – 267 / 119
First Downs – 14 / 11
3rd Down Conv. – Att. – 4-7 / 5-15
4th Down Conv. – Att. – 1-1 / 2-2
Penalties – 7 / 3
Penalty Yards – 55 / 15
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Southeast of Saline
Passing – Comp. – Att. – Yards – TD – INT
L. Gebhardt – 8 – 13 – 123 – 1 – 0
D. Kejr – 3 – 6 – 29 – 1 – 0
Rushing – Att. – Yards – TD – Fumble
N. Friesen – 9 – 141 – 4 – 0
D. Kejr – 4 – 67 – 1 – 0
L. Gebhardt – 6 – 47 – 0 – 0
G. Gebhardt – 2 – 12 – 0 – 0
M. Murray – 2 – 6 – 0 – 0
K. Douglas – 1 – 4 – 0 – 0
G. Jacobson – 1 – -10 – 0 – 0
Receiving – Att. – Yards – TD
L. Allen – 3 – 61 – 1
M. Murray – 4 – 46 – 1
J. Gebhardt – 2 – 27 – 0
E. Watkins – 1 – 13 – 0
T. Thaxton – 1 – 5 – 0