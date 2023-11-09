Threat Promised a Shooting at Southeast of Saline

There is an increased police presence today at USD 306 Southeast of Saline K-12 School after an online threat was made early Thursday.

Lt. Sean Kochanowski with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that just after midnight, students who attend SES reached out to the school’s resource officer when they saw threats made on the message app Snapchat.

According to reports, a high school aged person made threats that a shooting was being planned at the school near Gypsum and that people would die.

“We take every threat seriously,” Lt. Kocahnowski said. Extra units from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office including a Kansas Highway Patrol car were in the parking lot as school began Thursday morning.

USD 306 sent a letter to parents and families inside the district to inform them about the threat. Ell-Saline

USD 307 was also made aware of the threats, as the person who sent the message mentioned that building first, then corrected it to focus on Southeast of Saline.

Both schools remain open and the investigation is ongoing.