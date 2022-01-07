Southeast of Saline Takes Both Against Minneapolis

Girls

Despite hanging with Southeast of Saline for much of the game, Minneapolis couldn’t find that game-changing run in its 55-43 loss at home on Friday.

Southeast of Saline has now won the last eight matchups between the two and 17-straight league games. Mallorie Pearson led the Trojans in scoring with 15, and Maddie Harris had 14.

Cameron Cleveland paced Minneapolis (6-2; 3-1) with 10 points. Cleveland also had the H&R Block of the Game. The Lions had their five-game winning streak snapped in the loss.

Southeast of Saline (6-1 overall; 3-0 NCAA) is now in sole possession of first place in the league.

The Trojans led by 10 at the half. Minneapolis was able to cut it down a four-point game in the third quarter, but then Southeast of Saline yanked the momentum back and didn’t relinquish it the rest of the way.

Maci McClure was named the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game for Minneapolis. The freshman had 8 points and significantly helped the Lions on the boards as well.

Boys

Minneapolis’s offensive struggles combined with Southeast of Saline’s size and speed was the recipe for a 52-25 Trojan win.

3A No. 10 Southeast of Saline (5-2 overall; 3-0 NCAA) took its first lead early in the game and never turned back.

Luke Gebhardt led the Trojans with 15 points, and Eli Sawyers had 14. Southeast of Saline had now won four of its last five against Minneapolis.

Minneapolis (1-7; 0-4) was missing its leading scorer, Colton Johnson, on Friday night. The Lions never could find a rhythm on offense, setting a new season low in points. Senior Colby Rice led individually with 7 points and was named the New-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Kolten Hoppe had the H&R Block of the Game.

Southeast of Saline led by 20 at the half and worked in some reserves in the final two quarters. The Trojans have now won back-to-back games by more than 20 points.

Both Minneapolis teams are back in action on Tuesday at Valley Heights in Blue Rapids. Pregame coverage will begin at 5:45 on 92.7 The New Zoo.