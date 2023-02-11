Southeast of Saline sweeps Minneapolis

Minneapolis was back in action Friday night this time playing host to the Southeast of Saline Trojans who are both ranked in the Class 3A rankings.

GIRLS: #8 Southeast of Saline 55, Minneapolis 49

Minneapolis beat the lady Trojans on their home court in early January by 6 points and it was Southeast of Saline returning the favor on Friday night.

Southeast of Saline would lead from start to finish as they were up 16-11 after the first quarter.

Southeast would come out in the 2nd quarter and take a 23-13 lead before Minneapolis would close the gap with a 9-0 run. The the lady Trojans would score the last 4 points of the quarter and take a 27-22 lead into the locker room.

It would stay a 5 point game going into the final stanza as both would put up 13 in the 3rd quarter.

It was a back and forth affair in the 4th quarter but Minneapolis failed to close the gap and ultimately fell to the #8 ranked team in Class 3A 55-49.

Minneapolis was lead in scoring by Maci McClure who finished the night with 15. Maggie Shupe would add 11 of her own as the only other lady Lion in double figures.

Only one lady Trojan in double digits on the evening but it was Reagan Goetz who would explode for 34 points in the matchup.

Minneapolis drops to 13-5 on the season and 6-2 in league play. Southeast of Saline moves to 15-2 on the season and 7-1 in NCAA play.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Maci McClure

H&R Block of the Game: Maggie Shupe

Box Score

Southeast of Saline – 16 – 11 – 13 – 15 / 55

Minneapolis – 11 – 11 – 13 – 14 / 49

BOYS: #3 Southeast of Saline 46, Minneapolis 15

Minneapolis would struggle offensively all night and would play solid defense against the #3 team in Class 3A the Southeast of Saline Trojans.

The Trojans would get off to a hot start and would lead after the 1st quarter 19-8.

Both teams would struggle to find a basket in the 2nd quarter as there was only 6 points combined in the quarter. The Trojans would take a 23-10 lead into the break.

The Trojans would come out at halftime and outscore the Lions 23-5 in the 2nd half as they would pull away for the victory 46-15.

Minneapolis was led in scoring by Joseph Woehl who finished with a team high 6 points.

Eli Sawyers would lead the Trojan attack with 16 points. Nakari Morrical-Palmer would add in 13 as the other Trojan to get into double figures.

Southeast of Saline moves to 16-1 on the season and stays unbeaten in NCAA play with an 8-0 record. Minneapolis drops to 2-16 on the season and 0-8 in league play.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Joseph Woehl

H&R Block of the Game: Tucker Smith

Box Score

Southeast of Saline – 19 – 4 – 15 – 8 / 46

Minneapolis – 8 – 2 – 2 – 3 / 15

Minneapolis will back on the hardwood next Tuesday as they travel to Belleville to take on the Republic County Buffalos.