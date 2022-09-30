Southeast of Saline stays unbeaten in win over Clay Center

The Southeast of Saline Trojans tallied their fifth-straight win to start the year on Friday night, defeating a solid Clay Center squad by a score of 26-14.

Luke Gebhardt completed 23 of 30 passes for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns, overcoming two interceptions. He also tallied 114 yards and two more scores on the ground.

The Trojans out-gained Clay Center 414 to 134 in the win, and forced the Tigers to just 2/9 on third down attempts.

Southeast’s win pushes them to 5-0 on the season, steadily in the #1 slot in class 2A. Next week, they will host a struggling Hillsboro squad in district play.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clay Center – 0 – 7 – 7 -0 / 14

SE of Saline – 6 – 6 – 8 – 6 / 26