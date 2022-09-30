Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 84 ° | Lo: 57 °

Southeast of Saline stays unbeaten in win over Clay Center

Jackson SchneiderSeptember 30, 2022

The Southeast of Saline Trojans tallied their fifth-straight win to start the year on Friday night, defeating a solid Clay Center squad by a score of 26-14.

Luke Gebhardt completed 23 of 30 passes for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns, overcoming two interceptions. He also tallied 114 yards and two more scores on the ground.

The Trojans out-gained Clay Center 414 to 134 in the win, and forced the Tigers to just 2/9 on third down attempts.

Southeast’s win pushes them to 5-0 on the season, steadily in the #1 slot in class 2A. Next week, they will host a struggling Hillsboro squad in district play.

 

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clay Center – 0 – 7 – 7 -0 / 14

SE of Saline – 6 – 6 – 8 – 6 / 26 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Coyotes head to Leavenworth to meet...

LIVE LINKS: WATCH (USM Stream) | Listen | Live Stats | Tickets    LEAVENWORTH –...

September 30, 2022 Comments

Kansas’ Homecoming Matchup vs. Io...

Sports News

September 30, 2022

Women’s Volleyball wins 11th ...

Sports News

September 30, 2022

Southeast of Saline stays unbeaten ...

Sports News

September 30, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Stolen Copper Recovered
September 30, 2022Comments
Injury Crash
September 30, 2022Comments
Amid Nationwide Rise, Ave...
September 30, 2022Comments
Kansas Joins Multi-State ...
September 30, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra