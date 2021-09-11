Southeast of Saline Sinks Beloit with Strong Second Half

After one half of play, it seemed like another Trojan War. Neither Beloit or Southeast of Saline would budge.

Southeast changed that in the second half.

Southeast of Saline scored three times from 35-plus yards out, the defense pitched a shutout in the final 24 minutes, and Southeast took down Beloit 36-6 Friday night in Beloit. The win was the fourth straight for Southeast in the series.

Both defenses were on display in the opening half. After a scoreless first, Beloit drew first blood on a six-yard run to paydirt. Quarterback Luke Gebhardt answered for Southeast with a 10-yard TD pass to Chase Poague. Southeast converted the two-point play to lead 8-6 at the break.

Southeast was limited to 293 yards for the game with 125 coming on three long plays that ended up being the difference in the game. First, Gebhardt hooked up with receiver Michael Murray for a 46-yard touchdown. Luke then found his brother Jake Gebhardt on a 41-yarder, expanding the margin to 22-6 in the third.

Tailback Matthew Rodriguez joined the fun with a 38-yard TD run. Gebhardt and Poague put the finishing touches on the game with an 11-yard touchdown connection in the fourth.

Gebhardt was 10-of-17 through the air for 173 yards and four touchdowns. He added 44 rushing yards on 11 carries. Rodriguez ran 15 times for 81 yards and a score. Poague had six catches for 63 yards and a pair of scores.

Defensively, Southeast limited Beloit to 128 yards. Beloit was 3-of-12 on third downs and had three turnovers. Caden Isaacson had a monster game, logging 15 tackles, two for loss.

Southeast will head to Ellsworth next Friday.