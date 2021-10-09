Southeast of Saline shuts out Goodland on the road

A long road trip to Goodland stood between the Southeast of Saline Trojans and a 6-0 start to the 2021 season.

The Trojans continued with their winning ways, shutting out the Cowboys 53-0, for Southeast’s fourth shutout win in six games.

Luke Gebhardt completed 11/12 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown, as well as 56 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. In addition to Gebhardt, Matthew Rodriguez rushed for 100 yards and four touchdowns on just eight carriers, leading a dominant offensive attack for the Trojans.

Rodriguez added in an impressive defensive stat line as well, totaling seven tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

SES will now return home to take on the neighboring Smoky Valley Vikings.