Southeast of Saline Shuts Out Colby, 45-0

The Chase Poague show was on full display.

The athletic offensive threat scored four times, the defense once again prevented an offense from reaching 150 yards, and the Southeast of Saline Trojans improved to 5-0 with a 45-0 shutout of Colby.

Poague started the scored with a 12-yard TD run. He followed that up with a 62-yard TD reception, courtesy of a pass from quarterback Luke Gebhardt.

The two didn’t slow down in the second. Poague scored again, this time on a 10-yard pass. Running back Matthew Rodriguez added a nine-yard scoring scamper, putting the Trojans on top 32-0 at the break.

Gebhardt added an 18-yard TD run before finding Poague again on a 14-yard TD reception in the third to wrap up the scoring.

Colby had just 129 yards of offense, 36 coming on the ground. The Eagles were ground on third and fourth down plays. Colby was 1-of-12 on third downs and 1-of-6 on fourth downs. Southeast had double-digit tackles for loss.

Poague had nine catches for 162 yards and three scores. Gebhardt was 15-of-22 passing for 226 yards and three scores. He added 41 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Southeast of Saline has outscored opponents 274-12 through five games. The Trojans put that to the test when they head to Goodland next Friday.