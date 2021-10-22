Salina, KS

Southeast of Saline rolls on, shuts out Scott City

Jackson SchneiderOctober 22, 2021

 

The Southeast of Saline Trojans moved on to 8-0 on the season Friday, with their sixth shutout of the season, defeating Scott City 42-0.

The Trojans’ Luke Gebhardt connected on 10/15 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown to Michael Murray through the air. Gebhardt would also add 113 yards and three more scores on the ground, on just eight carries.

Michael Murray caught four passes for 97 yards and that aforementioned touchdown.

Southeast will now turn their attention to the Kansas Class 3A playoffs as District #6 champions. The Trojans will host Marysville on Friday the 28th in Gypsum.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Southeast of Saline – 14 / 16 / 6 / 6 – 42

Scott City – 0 / 0 / 0 / 0 – 0

