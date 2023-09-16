Southeast of Saline remains unbeaten with 60-6 win over Minneapolis

A matchup of unbeaten North Central Activities Association teams awaited fans at Fritz Field in Gypsum Friday night. Southeast of Saline had been incredibly impressive, with convincing wins over Rock Creek and Beloit, and Minneapolis had as well with back-to-back shutout wins over Repiublic County and Sacred Heart.

Friday night, Southeast continued to impress. They took charge early and often, and ran away for a 60-6 blow out win over the Lions.

SES Quarterback Daniel Kejr completed 5 of 8 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 127 yard and three scores as well.

The Trojans ran the ball with purpose Friday, as four different athletes had 46 rush yards or more, and a combined five rushing touchdowns on the day.

Minneapolis falls to 2-1 and will start district play at home next week against Sabetha. Southeast of Saline will open districts as well, and will host a 2-1 Halstead group who will come in off an upset over Pratt.

LINE SCORE

Minneapolis – 0 – 0 – 0 – 6 / 6

SE of Saline – 22 – 30 – 8 – 0 / 60

Trojan Stats

Passing

D. Kejr – 5/8, 54yd, 1 TD

G. Jacobson – 0/2

Rushing

D. Kejr – 12-127yd, 3 TD

G. Gebhardt – 6-77yd, TD

G. Jacobson – 5-52yd, TD

N. Friesen – 7-46yd

A. Holub – 3-8yd

Receiving

T. Thaxton – 3-40yd, TD

W. Boyd – 1-8yd

C. Witte – 1-6yd