Southeast of Saline remains unbeaten, wins 60-7

The unbeaten Southeast of Saline Trojans stayed that way, winning Friday night over Marysville by a score of 60-7.

The Trojans may not have pitched a shutout, but they allowed just seven points, bringing the season total of points allowed by SES to a whopping 19, continuing its display of dominant defense which has been present the entirety of the season.

The Trojans’ quarterback, Luke Gebhardt, would throw for 248 yards on 14 of 19 passing for three scores and one interception. He’d also add in 45 rushing yards on six carries.

Running back Matthew Rodriguez would lead SES in rushing, totaling 53 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries. Jude Golden would also contribute to the rushing effort with 42 yards on 12 carries himself.

The Trojans improved to 9-0 on the year and will advance to take on Chapman in the second round of the 3A state playoffs next week.

Score by Quarter

1 2 3 4 Total SSHS 24 24 12 0 60 MHS 0 7 0 0 7

Scoring Summary