Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 61 ° | Lo: 41 °

Southeast of Saline remains unbeaten, wins 60-7

Jackson SchneiderOctober 29, 2021

The unbeaten Southeast of Saline Trojans stayed that way, winning Friday night over Marysville by a score of 60-7.

The Trojans may not have pitched a shutout, but they allowed just seven points, bringing the season total of points allowed by SES to a whopping 19, continuing its display of dominant defense which has been present the entirety of the season.

The Trojans’ quarterback, Luke Gebhardt, would throw for 248 yards on 14 of 19 passing for three scores and one interception. He’d also add in 45 rushing yards on six carries.

Running back Matthew Rodriguez would lead SES in rushing, totaling 53 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries.  Jude Golden would also contribute to the rushing effort with 42 yards on 12 carries himself.

The Trojans improved to 9-0 on the year and will advance to take on Chapman in the second round of the 3A state playoffs next week.

Score by Quarter

1 2 3 4 Total
SSHS 24 24 12 0 60
MHS 0 7 0 0 7

Scoring Summary

First Quarter SSHS MHS
TD Chase Poague 77 Yd Pass From Luke Gebhardt (Chase Poague Run For Two-Point Conversion) 8 0
TD Matthew Rodriguez 1 Yd Run (Chase Poague Run For Two-Point Conversion) 16 0
TD Chase Poague 18 Yd Pass From Luke Gebhardt (Luke Gebhardt Run For Two-Point Conversion) 24 0
Second Quarter SSHS MHS
TD Rhett Williams 55 Yd Pass (Will Otott Kick) 24 7
TD Jake Gebhardt 51 Yd Pass From Luke Gebhardt (Matthew Rodriguez Run For Two-Point Conversion) 32 7
TD Matthew Rodriguez 3 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) 40 7
TD Michael Murray 67 Yd Punt Return (Matthew Rodriguez Run For Two-Point Conversion) 48 7
Third Quarter SSHS MHS
TD Matthew Rodriguez 1 Yd Run (Wyatt Boyd Kick No Good) 54 7
TD Clayton Meier 10 Yd Pass From Daniel Kejr (Wyatt Boyd Kick No Good) 60 7

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Southeast of Saline remains unbeate...

The unbeaten Southeast of Saline Trojans stayed that way, winning Friday night over Marysville by a ...

October 29, 2021 Comments

ELL-SALINE BOMBS STANTON COUNTY, 48...

Sports News

October 29, 2021

Salina Central routs Liberal, 42-10

Sports News

October 29, 2021

Vikings Fall to Chapman 50-20

Sports News

October 29, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Crimestoppers
October 29, 2021Comments
Advice To Keep Pets Happy...
October 29, 2021Comments
Man Steals Wallet, Uses C...
October 29, 2021Comments
2 Water Buffalo Dead afte...
October 29, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices