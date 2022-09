Southeast of Saline outlasts Rock Creek, 38-26

Jackson Schneider September 2, 2022

BOX SCORE Rock Creek…..7…6…7…6…26 Se of Saline…..14…0…16…8…38 Scoring Summary First Quarter TD Michael Murray 56 Yd Pass From Luke Gebhardt (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 6-0 TD Luke Gebhardt 1 Yd Run (Jake Gebhardt Run For Two-Point Conversion) 14-0 TD 1 Yd Run (Mack Lee Kick) 14-7

Second Quarter TD Logan Sturdy 6 Yd Pass From Dalton Whitworth (Mack Lee Kick No Good) 14-13

Third Quarter TD Daniel Kejr 3 Yd Run (Tucker Thaxton Run For Two-Point Conversion) 22-13 TD Ethan Burgess 60 Yd Pass From Dalton Whitworth (Mack Lee Kick) 22-20 TD Nathan Friesen 44 Yd Run (Luke Gebhardt Run For Two-Point Conversion) 30-20

Fourth Quarter TD Daniel Kejr 14 Yd Run (Jake Gebhardt Run For Two-Point Conversion) 38-20 TD Ethan Burgess 32 Yd Pass From Dalton Whitworth (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 38-26

