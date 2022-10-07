Southeast of Saline haults Hillsboro, 46-6

The second “Battle of the Trojans” in 2022 went the way of Southeast of Saline on Friday night. SES, the #1 team in Class 2A, won with relative ease, pulling away from Hillsboro in the second half, winning 46-6.

Southeast improves to 6-0 on the season.

A statistical recap is below:

Southeast of Saline Stats

Passing

Comp/Att Yds TD Int Long 2PT

#19 L. Gebhardt 17 / 26 245 – 2 27 2

Rushing

Att Yds TD Long Fum 2PT

#19 L. Gebhardt 19 122 4 20 1 1

#3 N. Friesen 17 87 1 21 – 1

#16 D. Kejr 5 57 1 21 – –

#5 G. Jacobson 1 – – – – –

#9 M. Murray 3 -12 – – – 1

Receiving

Rec Yds TD Long Fum 2PT

#7 L. Allen 6 77 – 22 – –

#11 J. Gebhardt 6 74 – 21 – –

#9 M. Murray 4 67 – 23 – –

#3 N. Friesen 1 27 – 27 – –

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

TD Luke Gebhardt 1 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) SES 8-0

Hillsboro TD (Two-Point Conversion No Good) SES 8-6

Second Quarter

TD Luke Gebhardt 1 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) SES 16-6

Third Quarter

TD Luke Gebhardt 11 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) SES 24-6

Fourth Quarter

TD Luke Gebhardt 8 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) SES 32-6

TD Nathan Friesen 7 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) SES 40-6

TD Daniel Kejr 4 Yd Run (Kick No Good) SES 46-6

Score

SES – 8 – 8 – 8 – 22 / 46

HHS – 6 – 0 – 0 – 0 / 6