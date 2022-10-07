Salina, KS

Southeast of Saline haults Hillsboro, 46-6

Jackson SchneiderOctober 7, 2022

The second “Battle of the Trojans” in 2022 went the way of Southeast of Saline on Friday night. SES, the #1 team in Class 2A, won with relative ease, pulling away from Hillsboro in the second half, winning 46-6.

Southeast improves to 6-0 on the season.

A statistical recap is below:

 

Southeast of Saline Stats

Passing

Comp/Att   Yds TD    Int     Long    2PT
#19 L. Gebhardt         17 / 26 245   –         2         27         2

Rushing

Att       Yds      TD      Long      Fum    2PT
#19 L. Gebhardt     19        122       4         20            1         1
#3 N. Friesen          17         87        1          21            –          1
#16 D. Kejr              5           57        1           21           –          –
#5 G. Jacobson       1             –         –            –            –           –
#9 M. Murray          3          -12       –            –            –          1

Receiving

Rec       Yds     TD    Long      Fum     2PT
#7 L. Allen                6            77        –         22           –           –
#11 J. Gebhardt       6            74        –          21          –            –
#9 M. Murray          4            67        –          23         –             –
#3 N. Friesen           1             27       –           27         –            –

 

Scoring Summary
First Quarter 

TD Luke Gebhardt 1 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) SES 8-0

Hillsboro TD (Two-Point Conversion No Good) SES 8-6

Second Quarter

TD Luke Gebhardt 1 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) SES 16-6

Third Quarter

TD Luke Gebhardt 11 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) SES 24-6

Fourth Quarter

TD Luke Gebhardt 8 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) SES 32-6

TD Nathan Friesen 7 Yd Run (Two-Point Conversion) SES 40-6

TD Daniel Kejr 4 Yd Run (Kick No Good) SES 46-6

 

Score

SES – 8 – 8 – 8 – 22 / 46

HHS – 6 – 0 – 0 – 0 / 6

