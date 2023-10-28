Southeast of Saline hammers Chaparral

Southeast of Saline improved to 9-0 on the season Friday night after a 56-7 drubbing of Chaparral in the opening round of the Class 2A Football Playoffs.

The game was moved to JRI Stadium at Kansas Wesleyan University following heavy rains in the area over the last few days, but the last minute location change did not seem to impact the Trojans, who struck early and often to remove all doubt early on.

Southeast would lead 36-0 at the end of the first, and 50-0 at halftime before Chaparral would outscore the Trojans 7-6 in a second half that would be primarily a junior varsity contest.

With the win, Southeast of Saline will advance to the Regional round of the 2A Playoffs, and will match up with the Kingman Eagles, who ended Southeast’s season a year ago, giving the Trojans a chance at revenge.

The game will be hosted by Southeast as they hope to return to their home field in Gypsum, weather permitting.

SCORING

Chaparral – 0 – 0 – 0 – 7 / 7

SE Saline – 36 – 14 – 6 – 0 / 56

SE SALINE STAT LEADERS

PASSING

Daniel Kejr – 8/14 – 136 yards

RUSHING

Nate Friesen – 9 rush – 65 yards – 3 TD

Amarion Holub – 7 rush – 91 yards

Grady Gebhardt – 3 rush – 93 yards – 3 TD