Southeast of Saline Grinds Out Win Over Beloit

Tailback Bryant Banks plunged into the end zone with 48 seconds left, and defensive back Jaxson Gebhardt intercepted two passes, one on the final drive, to preserve a 20-12 road victory for Southeast of Saline over Beloit Friday night.

Beloit (1-1) opened the scoring with a 20-yard run, the lone touchdown of the opening stanza. Southeast answered with a 12-yard TD scamper by Gebhardt, followed by Banks’ first touchdown. The seven yarder put Southeast of Saline on top 12-6 with the first half winding down. Beloit had one final heave in the first half, connecting on a 44-yard pass to knot up the score at 12-12 at the break.

Following halftime, the defenses resembled brick walls as neither team could punch the ball into the end zone. Beloit threatened to score with a little over two minutes left, but Eli Harris swung the advantage for Southeast, picking off a pass and returning the ball to the Beloit 16.

A couple plays later, Banks muscled into the end zone from one-yard out to give Southeast of Saline a 20-12 advantage. Beloit quickly drove down the field and threw the ball from the 20, only to have the ball picked off in the end zone by Gebhardt to preserve the victory for Southeast.

On top of his two interceptions, Gebhardt completed 15 of his 23 passes for 134 yards. He rushed 16 times for 62 yards and a touchdown. Banks had 11 rushes for 21 yards and a pair of scores.

Up next for Southeast of Saline (2-0) is a home matchup with Russell.