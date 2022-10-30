Southeast of Saline girls win third-straight State Title

With a 44-point win, the Southeast of Saline girls cross country team won its third-straight 3A state title on Saturday at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence.

Abby Commerford led the Trojans, finishing 5th overall. The sophomore ran a time of 20:08.4, just over a minute off pace of the overall 3A girls champion, Bree Allen of Prairie View.

Senior Ashley Prochazka finished just eight seconds behind her teammate, running a 20:16.6, earned a 7th place finish. While freshman Breckyn Alderson would follow eight seconds after as well, timing in at 20:24.5.

Sophomore Cali Augustine finished in 33rd place with a time of 21:21.7, and junior Brookelyn Adams would round out the Trojans top five, with a 22:01.1 in 52nd place.

Overall the Trojans tallied just 64 points, finishing well ahead of 3A runner up Cheney, who would tab 108.

The title is Southeast’s third-consecutive in 3A girls cross contry, a streak which began in the fall of 2020.

Other state qualifying runners for the Trojans were seniors Savannah Sutton who ran a 22:31.6, and Brenna Felzien who ran a 23:02.3.