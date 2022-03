The Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans led for the large majority of its 3A Quarterfinal matchup with Goodland on Thursday afternoon, but the Cowgirls finished with a flurry of baskets to take down Southeast 38-37.

Goodland advances to the 3A Semifinals on Friday afternoon to take on top-seeded Silver Lake in Hutchinson. Southeast of Saline’s season comes to an end with a record of 20-4.