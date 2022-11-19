Southeast of Saline falls at Sub-State in 2OT thriller

The Southeast of Saline Trojans fell on Friday night 28-22, in a double-overtime thriller at Kingman High School. Both teams entered the contest with undefeated, 11-0 records, and it was easy to see why on the field.

Kingman would strike first, scoring on a 7-yard run in the first quarter. Not long after, Jake Gebhardt would connect with his brother, Luke, on a 15-yard passing touchdown, but the 2-point conversion was no good. The Eagles answered back, extending their lead to 14-6 before halftime thanks to a long 38-yard passing touchdown.

The second half remained scoreless until the final minutes, when Southeast would once again capitalize on the Gebhardt to Gebhardt connection, and the game-tying 2-point conversion would be run in by Tucker Thaxton.

The game would head to overtime, and on the very first play of the extra period, Nate Friesen would run around the right end and into the end zone, giving Southeast its first lead of the game. The two-point was good on a Luke Gebhardt run.

With the Trojans leading 22-14, on 4th and goal, the Eagles would be forced to their final play, but in the face of defeat, scrambling out of trouble, Kingman Quarterback Nolan Freund would loft a high pass to the left corner of the end zone, and just over the outstretched fingers of the Southeast defender for a touchdown. The Eagles would complete the two-point try, forcing a second overtime.

Kingman would score on the next drive, taking a 6 point lead on a short run, but Southeast would be unable to tie the game, put behind the sticks by a mishandled snap. The Trojans would fall for the second-straight season in the State Semifinal round, 28-22. The Trojans’ season would end with an 11-1 record, while Kingman improved to 12-0, earning a date with the Nemaha Central Thunder in the 2A State Championship, played Saturday, November 26th in Salina.