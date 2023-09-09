Southeast of Saline dominates Trojan War

The Trojan War once again went the way of Southeast of Saline on Friday night, as they dominated Beloit by a score of 52-6.

The tandem of Nate Friesen and Daniel Kejr combined for over 200 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on the night. Kejr also peppered in a casual 173 yards passing and another two scores through the air.

Tucker Thaxton only caught three passes, but two of them went for scores, as he totaled 116 yards on the night to lead the SES receiving core.

Head Coach Mitch Gebhardt’s crew continued their impressive regular season winning streak, improving the number to 26 consecutive regular season victories. Southeast improved to 2-0 on the season with the win this week, but will have another strong challenge next week as they’ll host a 2-0 Minneapolis squad which has outscored its opponents 93-0 in the first two weeks of the season.

LINE SCORE

Beloit – 6 – 0 – 0 – 0 / 6

SES – 24 – 14 – 14 – 0 / 52

TOP PERFORMERS

Daniel Kejr – 10/15 passing, 173 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 13 rushes 96 yards, 2 TD

Nate Friesen – 13 rushes 112 yards, 3 TD, 2 catches, 16 yards

Tucker Thaxton – 3 receptions, 116 yards, 2 TD