Southeast of Saline dominant in 50-14 win over Chaparral

The Southeast of Saline Trojans improved to 10-0 on the season with a dominant 50-14 win over the Chaparral Roadrunners on Friday night.

The contest was shifted to JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex, on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University, due to the weather forecast for the evening, but the damp and windy conditions didn’t hamper the Trojans whatsoever.

A 14-0 lead after the first quarter doubled by halftime, and the Trojans’ high-powered offense fed off of its stout defense in the effort.

The victory moves Southeast of Saline to the Sectional Round of the 2A State Football Playoffs, where they will meet the Hoisington Cardinals, who survived a battle with Russell.

Next week’s contest will move back to Gypsum and Southeast of Saline High School, for a trip to the State Semifinals on the line.

A full stat breakdown is below: