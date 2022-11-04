Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Rain

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 39 °

Southeast of Saline dominant in 50-14 win over Chaparral

Jackson SchneiderNovember 4, 2022

The Southeast of Saline Trojans improved to 10-0 on the season with a dominant 50-14 win over the Chaparral Roadrunners on Friday night.

The contest was shifted to JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex, on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University, due to the weather forecast for the evening, but the damp and windy conditions didn’t hamper the Trojans whatsoever.

A 14-0 lead after the first quarter doubled by halftime, and the Trojans’ high-powered offense fed off of its stout defense in the effort.

The victory moves Southeast of Saline to the Sectional Round of the 2A State Football Playoffs, where they will meet the Hoisington Cardinals, who survived a battle with Russell.

Next week’s contest will move back to Gypsum and Southeast of Saline High School, for a trip to the State Semifinals on the line.

A full stat breakdown is below:

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Southeast of Saline dominant in 50-...

The Southeast of Saline Trojans improved to 10-0 on the season with a dominant 50-14 win over the Ch...

November 4, 2022 Comments

McPherson shuts out Ark City, 35-0

Sports News

November 4, 2022

WSU Overwhelms East Carolina

Sports News

November 4, 2022

Salina Central holds off Great Bend...

Sports News

November 4, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Assaria Man Hit, Locked W...
November 4, 2022Comments
Gas Prices Rise Slight in...
November 4, 2022Comments
Salina Police Log 11-4-22
November 4, 2022Comments
Lighting Ignites Fire
November 4, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra