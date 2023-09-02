Southeast of Saline defeats Rock Creek to open season

In the 2023 season debut for Mitch Gebhardt’s Southeast of Saline Trojans, the train kept rolling.

Southeast used suffocating defense to hold Rock Creek in check all night, to the tune of a 26-7 road victory.

Trojan quarterback Daniel Kejr threw for 194 yards and a touchdown on the night, while rushing for 67 yards. He also had another stellar night on defense, as a returning all-league player at safety. Kejr recorded a pair of tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Tucker Thaxton had a tremendous night, catching seven passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, with that score coming on a 59 yard connection from Kejr.

The Trojans improved to 1-0 on the year and will be back at it next week in their home opener against Beloit in the Trojan War.

LINE SCORE

SE Saline – 6 – 0 – 14 – 6 / 26

Rock Creek – 0 – 0 – 7 – 0 / 7