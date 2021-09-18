Salina, KS

Southeast of Saline Crushes Ellsworth

Pat StrathmanSeptember 17, 2021

Southeast of Saline continues to roll.

Quarterback Luke Gebhardt and tailback Matthew Rodriguez combined for seven touchdowns to power the Trojans to a 72-6 victory at Ellsworth Friday night. Southeast improved to 3-0, outscoring opponents 158-12. Ellsworth dropped to 1-2.

Southeast pounced on Ellsworth in the first 12 minutes, putting 36 points on the board. The first three scores came through the air from Gebhardt – 69-yard touchdown to Chase Poague, 16-yard score to Michael Murray, and another to Poague worth 35 yards. Rodriguez added a score with a one-yard plunge and the defense scored with a 97-yard fumble recovery by Poague.

The Trojans ballooned the margin out to 66-0 before Ellsworth scored on a 38-yarder. Before then, Rodriguez found the endzone on TD runs of 21 and 3 yards. Gebhardt scored from one yard away and Daniel Kejr contributed with a 34-yard score. The final score of the game came in the third on a 43-yarder by Jude Golden.

Southeast racked up 485 yards of offense – 214 through the air and 271 on the ground. Gebhardt was 8-of-9 passing for 189 yards and three touchdowns. Rodriguez carried the ball nine times for 60 yards and three scores. Kejr had eight rushes for 73 yards and a score. Golden paced the Trojans with 84 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown.

Poague had two grabs for 104 yards and two scores to go with the scoop and score. Dalton Bunch and Dawson Adams paced the defense with a pair of sacks each.

Southeast returns home to face Russell next Friday.

