Southeast of Saline Crushes Ellsworth

Southeast of Saline continues to roll.

Quarterback Luke Gebhardt and tailback Matthew Rodriguez combined for seven touchdowns to power the Trojans to a 72-6 victory at Ellsworth Friday night. Southeast improved to 3-0, outscoring opponents 158-12. Ellsworth dropped to 1-2.

Southeast pounced on Ellsworth in the first 12 minutes, putting 36 points on the board. The first three scores came through the air from Gebhardt – 69-yard touchdown to Chase Poague, 16-yard score to Michael Murray, and another to Poague worth 35 yards. Rodriguez added a score with a one-yard plunge and the defense scored with a 97-yard fumble recovery by Poague.

The Trojans ballooned the margin out to 66-0 before Ellsworth scored on a 38-yarder. Before then, Rodriguez found the endzone on TD runs of 21 and 3 yards. Gebhardt scored from one yard away and Daniel Kejr contributed with a 34-yard score. The final score of the game came in the third on a 43-yarder by Jude Golden.

Southeast racked up 485 yards of offense – 214 through the air and 271 on the ground. Gebhardt was 8-of-9 passing for 189 yards and three touchdowns. Rodriguez carried the ball nine times for 60 yards and three scores. Kejr had eight rushes for 73 yards and a score. Golden paced the Trojans with 84 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown.

Poague had two grabs for 104 yards and two scores to go with the scoop and score. Dalton Bunch and Dawson Adams paced the defense with a pair of sacks each.

Southeast returns home to face Russell next Friday.