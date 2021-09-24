Salina, KS

Southeast of Saline Cruises to 4-0 with Win over Russell

Pat StrathmanSeptember 24, 2021

Back-t0-back 70-point outings for Southeast of Saline.

Five different players recorded a rushing touchdown, the defense didn’t give an inch, and Southeast of Saline dominated Russell 71-0 Friday night. The Trojans improved to 4-0 with the win.

Southeast raced out to a 22-0 advantage. Luke Gebhardt scored on a seven-yard scamper followed by a 30-yard pass to Michael Murray.

The second quarter featured Matthew Rodriguez and Chase Poague. Rodriguez plunged into the end zone on runs of two and six yards. Poague reeled in two catches for scores – one from 35 yards out and the other from 61 yards – to make it 50-0 at the break.

Jude Golden recorded a pair of scores in the second half. The first was on a 38-yard score, the lone score of the third. Golden ran to the goal line from three yards out in the fourth before Southeast wrapped up the game with a 38-yarder touchdown from Nathan Friesen.

Golden ran six times for 97 yards with two scores. Poague had six catches for 152 yards and three total touchdowns. Gebhardt was 16-of-17 passing for 241 yards and four total scores.

Defensively, Southeast racked up 13 tackles for loss, led by Rodriguez. He finished with seven tackles, three for loss, and two sacks. He also added an interception.

Southeast stays at home next week when the Trojans face the Colby Eagles.

