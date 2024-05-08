Salina Student Honored at K State

A student from Salina is among those being recognized by Kansas State University’s College of Education award winners who excelled in and out of the classroom. Elyse Ramsey is among those being recognized.

According to K-State, the Outstanding Future Teacher Award recognizes two outstanding future teachers who demonstrate excellence during their professional clinical experiences, as supported and documented by their cooperating teachers, university supervisors and clinical instructors. The exemplary senior students are Jordyn Messenger, elementary education, Overland Park, and Paige Albert, secondary chemistry education, Wichita.

The Outstanding Undergraduate Student Award recognizes students whose scholarship and leadership left an indelible mark through their college, campus and community activities. The senior award recipients are Elle Eilert, secondary mathematics education, Beloit; Malia Haught, elementary education, Goddard; Audrey Birkenbaugh, secondary mathematics education, Kingman; Elyse Ramsey, elementary education, Salina; and Mia Wells, educational studies, Elburn, Illinois.

The Outstanding Graduate Student in Education Award recognizes a doctoral student for excellence in scholarship and outstanding service. This year’s recipient is Tracey Conway, curriculum and instruction, Manhattan.

The Outstanding Graduate Student Teaching Award recognizes a College of Education graduate student with teaching responsibilities at K-State during the academic year in which the award is presented. The successful candidate must demonstrate highly effective teaching. This year’s recipient is Chanh Bao Lam, doctoral student in curriculum and instruction, Tuy Hoa, Vietnam.

The Social Justice Advocacy Award recognizes leadership that promotes positive interactions and a commitment to the inclusion of persons of marginalized groups within the university or their home communities. Winners must also demonstrate an understanding and appreciation for differences among people and the ability to interact with people from diverse backgrounds, advocating for the fair and equitable treatment of all students. This year’s recipient is Ernestina Wiafe, doctoral student in curriculum and instruction, Suhum, Ghana.

Photo via LinedIn